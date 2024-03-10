Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of TEX opened at $58.57 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terex by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

