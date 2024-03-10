Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Watsco, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $401.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.36.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

