Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% per year over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.99.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
