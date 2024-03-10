Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.