Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $71.40 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

