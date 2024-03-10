Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

