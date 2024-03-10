Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.50.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,862 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

