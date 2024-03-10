Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GWW opened at $970.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $908.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

