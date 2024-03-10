ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 11,050,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,763,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $766,000.

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

