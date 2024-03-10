ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Position Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.08% of ProAssurance worth $29,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 67.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 159,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,379. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $639.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

