Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.40. Primerica has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $254.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.