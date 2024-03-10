Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 154 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.16. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($97,728.14). Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

