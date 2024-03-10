Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11). 1,835,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,920,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 1.91.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

