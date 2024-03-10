PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.13

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.13 and traded as low as C$24.02. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$24.35, with a volume of 304,161 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.83.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9082432 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00. In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,480.00. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

