PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 128.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $120.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00126375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008199 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

