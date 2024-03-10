PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 110.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $77.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00127078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008137 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

