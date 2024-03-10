Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Acumen Capital

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$36.60 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$20.35 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$986.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

