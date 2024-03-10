Piper Sandler Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $29.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DYN. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,020.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 in the last 90 days. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

