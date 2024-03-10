Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

