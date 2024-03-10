Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $522.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.