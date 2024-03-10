Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.49 ($0.03). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 116,421 shares trading hands.
Petrel Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.88.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
