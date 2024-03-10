PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $163.05. 6,065,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,566. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

