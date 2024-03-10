Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 56,787 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,459. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

