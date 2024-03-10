Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

