Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of NVE worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.18.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

