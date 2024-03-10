Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.84 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

