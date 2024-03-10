Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,058 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market cap of $989.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

