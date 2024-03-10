Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3,589.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Roblox by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 52.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 374,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 129,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Roblox by 101.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

