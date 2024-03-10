Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,348 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $21,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $105.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 126.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

