PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

