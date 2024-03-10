PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PDD were worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

