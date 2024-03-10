Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $202.84 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $202.84 million and $1.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004261 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 202,801,072 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

