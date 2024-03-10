PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 151.4% higher against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $129.67 million and $6.93 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.76144708 USD and is up 43.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,904,018.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

