Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

