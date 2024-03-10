Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.04. 84,256,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,249,040. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

