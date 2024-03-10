Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3,225.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 409,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

