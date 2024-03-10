Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires £49,778.92 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($63,179.24).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.54).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

