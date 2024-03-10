Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

