Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

