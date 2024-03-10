Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

