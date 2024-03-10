Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of APO opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

