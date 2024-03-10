Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 105 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV opened at $502.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.17.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

