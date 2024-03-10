Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

