Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

ADM stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.