Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

