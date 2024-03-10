Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 698,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.38 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

