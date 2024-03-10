Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

