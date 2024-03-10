Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 11.4 %

SEED opened at $3.04 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

