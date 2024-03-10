Ordinals Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236.25 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $75.59 or 0.00109086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $236.25 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 77.87574849 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $212,593,586.04 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

