Orchid (OXT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.03 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $155.72 million and $12.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00018636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,461.13 or 0.99985280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00153131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15798007 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,660,230.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.